Zealot R.I.P. (Darkest Hour, Pig Destroyer) Premiere New Song "The Red Queen Phenomenon" From Upcoming New Album "The Extinction Of You"
Band Photo: Pig Destroyer (?)
Zealot R.I.P., the band featuring vocalist Blake Harrison (Pig Destroyer), guitarists Mike Schleibaum (Darkest Hour) and Peter Tsouras (Olympia, Fairweather), and drummer Jason Hamacher (Frodus, Decahedron), premiere a new song entitled “The Red Queen Phenomenon”. The song is taken from their upcoming new album "The Extinction Of You", which will be out in stores September 10 through Three One G Records.
What's Next?
