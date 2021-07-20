Flame, Dear Flame Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming Debut Album "Aegis"

Brunswick, Germany-based epic doom metal band Flame, Dear Flame premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming debut album "Aegis", which will be out in stores August 6th on Eisenwald.

Check out now "Aegis" in its entirety below.

Explain the group:

“Aegis is comprised of two parts that each tell a different story. The first half ‘The Millennial Heartbeat’ tells of the ocean, of its heart that only ever beats every thousand years and of curiosity. It is both a genesis and a thanatography in what might be a never-ending circle. We are working with the strong contrast of Maren’s delicate and floating vocals against a slow and crushing doom background.

“‘The Wolves and the Prioress,’ the second half of the album, tells the story of a feral child and of a prioress who places the child under her aegis. Throughout the four tracks, the emotions of rational fear and irrational anxiety play a key role. Led by this very different narrative, we created a separate facet of Flame, Dear Flame, in which the oppressive and dark moments are counterpointed with more fragile, natural acoustic tones.”