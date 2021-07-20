Replicant Premiere New Song "Excess Womb" From Upcoming New Album "Malignant Reality"

New Jersey-based progressive death metal trio Replicant premiere a new song entitled “Excess Womb”, taken from their upcoming new album "Malignant Reality", which will be out in stores September 10 via Transcending Obscurity.

Check out now "Excess Womb" below.

Explain the band:

“‘Excess Womb’ is about the discomfort of living within your own body and the repulsive idea of being sentient, encased within a grotesque rotting skin sack full of bacteria susceptible to disease. Being the result of millions of centuries of random biological processes and the grief that we know no better state.”