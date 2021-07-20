Replicant Premiere New Song "Excess Womb" From Upcoming New Album "Malignant Reality"
New Jersey-based progressive death metal trio Replicant premiere a new song entitled “Excess Womb”, taken from their upcoming new album "Malignant Reality", which will be out in stores September 10 via Transcending Obscurity.
Check out now "Excess Womb" below.
Explain the band:
“‘Excess Womb’ is about the discomfort of living within your own body and the repulsive idea of being sentient, encased within a grotesque rotting skin sack full of bacteria susceptible to disease. Being the result of millions of centuries of random biological processes and the grief that we know no better state.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Act Of Denial (Soilwork, Etc.) Premiere 5th Single
- Next Article:
Flame, Dear Flame: Pre-Release Full-Album Stream
0 Comments on "Replicant Premiere New Song 'Excess Womb'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.