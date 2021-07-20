Act Of Denial (Soilwork, Testament, Etc.) Premiere “Your Dark Desires” - Ex-Guns N’ Roses Guitarist Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal Guests

Band Photo: Guns N Roses (?)

Act Of Denial premiere the track “Your Dark Desires” as the fifth and final single from their impending debut record, “Negative“. That album is scheduled for an August 13th release by Crusader/Golden Robot.

Ex-Guns N’ Roses guitarist Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal guests on this particular song. Act Of Denial feature the below lineup:

Vocals: Bjorn “Speed” Strid (Soilwork, etc.)

Lead guitars: Voi Cox (Koziak, Victim)

Rhythm guitars: Luger (Benighted, Koziak)

Bass: Steve Di Giorgio (Testament)

Drums: Kerim “Krimh” Lechner (Septicflesh)

Keys: John Lönnmyr (The Night Flight Orchestra)

Tells singer Strid:

“‘Your Dark Desires‘ is about inner struggle and being able to separate inherited angst and self inflicted mental pain – once you’ve learned, you can move on and feel much stronger. The song is motivational and about acceptance.”

Says Luger:

“Finally! We can’t wait for that the album to goes out. This means so much to us. Me and Voi put all our effort into making this project like we mention all this time and again thanks to all the guys that made this happen. Hope you will enjoy this single and thanks to all the fans for support and comments. ‘Negative‘ is coming your way soon!!”