Praise the Plague Premiere New Single & Music Video "Beyond" From Upcoming New Album "The Obsidian Gate"
Below you can stream a new single and music video from the forthcoming Praise the Plague album "The Obsidian Gate". The track is called "Beyond", with the record being due out July 30th, 2021 on Lifeforce Records.
Comment the band:
“We shroud ourselves in denial and lament, we create a shell to endure life. No certainty, we grasp every hope of stability, only to see it fade before our eyes. The Obsidian Gate is the awakening, and the never ending dream of a cycle we can only break once.”
