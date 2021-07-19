Cognitive Premiere New Animated Music Video For "From the Depths"
New Jersey based brutal death metal outfit, Cognitive, premiere a new animated music video for "From the Depths", off their fourth album, "Malevolent Thoughts Of Hastened Extinction," out now via Unique Leader.
