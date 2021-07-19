First Fragment Premiere New Music Video For "Pantheum" From Upcoming New Album "Gloire Eternelle"
Neo-classical tech death outfit First Fragment premiere their new music video for "Pantheum". The track is taken from their forthcoming album "Gloire Eternelle", due out October 29, 2021 via Unique Leader Records.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Graveslave Premiere New Track "No Center"
- Next Article:
Cognitive Premiere New Animated Music Video
0 Comments on "First Fragment Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.