Graveslave Premiere New Track "No Center" From Upcoming New Album

Progressive death metal band Graveslave premiere the title-track to their upcoming new album "No Center". The new outing is set for release on July 30th through TRVASFUK Music.





Tells frontman Ashton George:

“So with this song, I went with a bit more metaphor. The song basically revolves around the idea of looking inside yourself, finding nothing inside and, that being a kind of death.” As for the music in this title track, guitarist/vocalist/songwriter Roman Non told us: “Our sound has grown and changed a lot since we started as a band, and we wanted to drop a track that showcases all of these new elements”.