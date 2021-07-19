The Breathing Process Premiere New Music Video “Shroud”
The Breathing Process premiere a new official music video for the track “Shroud” from their new full-length “Labyrinthian“. That outing will be released on October 08th by Unique Leader Records.
Comment the group:
“This video was so much fun to make, as well as extremely grueling. I’m so proud of how it turned out.
A special thank you to Eric DiCarlo and SquareUp Studios who is just killin the game right now. also Jason Pavlocak Christopher Robin and Dustin Józef Comorski for helping us tremendously with locations and the sets.
Last but certainly not least Sabrina Brigode for being our main actress”
