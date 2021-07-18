Report
Live Music Report: 2021 Metal Magic Festival (Part Three)
Band Photo: Illdisposed (?)
One last take on the 2021 Metal Magic Festival… After this, I won’t clog the MetalUnderground airwaves with anything more from the festival, but I will occasionally post a photo or two, and sometimes with a story, here going forward. Parts one and two are here and here.
Now that I have had a week to reflect on the festival, my biggest regret is that I didn’t watch more bands in their entirety. My other biggest regret is that I didn’t spend enough time talking to new and old friends. So, if I had to do it all over again, I would need this festival to happen twice more—once to see all of the bands from beginning to end and once to miss all of the bands and just sit and talk with the wonderful metalheads who visit this festival every year.
Next year’s festival dates have been announced as July 7-9, 2022. The 2022 Metal Magic Festival will be back at the place where it was held in 2017-2019. The ground has been improved so no more drunken trips over the holes in the ground made by cows. Also, it’s the week before the 2022 Gefle Metal Festival, another small metal festival that shouldn’t be missed. Some years they are on the same days.
And now for the promised "dozen photos or so"…
Illdisposed bassist Onkel Kusse
Crocell frontman Asbjörn Steffensen
Afsky’s sound check was enough to give me chills
Altar of Oblivion
Turbocharged giving a shout out to my home country
Wokeh’s Tiago Dias
Traditional humor and horror in the Metal Magic prop department
Ultra Silvam
Slaegt
Hadron
Helvetets Port providing the background music for someone’s dinner
Evil warning the crowd to “take care of your balls”
Drukner
Furious Trama
Denial of God
Dead Void
Gabestok
Dusk @ 2021 Metal Magic Festival
What's Next?
