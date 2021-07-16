Rage Posts New Music Video "Virginity" Online

Today will see the arrival of the first new Rage single and video for the song "Virginity". The song is also included on the upcoming album "Resurrection Day," which is scheduled to be released on September 17th, 2021 through SPV/Steamhammer in the following configurations:

=> DigiPak incl. poster

=> 2LP Gatefold, 140 g, orange vinyl, printed inner sleeves

=> Download / Streaming