Space Chaser Streaming New Album "Give Us Life"
On July 16, Berlin's Space Chaser will release their new album, "Give Us Life," via Metal Blade Records. An advanced album stream can be found below, along with a recent interview drummer Matthias Scheuerer gave to Metal Underground.
Nothing can beat the thrill of thrash at its best, and no one is keeping the spirit and sound of the genre alive quite like Space Chaser. Marking their ten-year anniversary with their third full-length, Give Us Life, they are returning in force and once again establishing their importance in the scene. "What we do is contemporary thrash metal, if you will, and while still having the 'old-school' elements everyone loves, we try to incorporate some of the influences that we expose ourselves to. Over the last ten years, this kind of music progressed a lot, and of course that has its influence on us. But what we do is still thrash metal, we just hope we're able to translate it a little bit better into 2021."
