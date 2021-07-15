U.D.O. Shares New Music Video "Metal Never Dies"

German heavy metal legend Udo Dirkschneider and his eponymous band, U.D.O., has today released a brand new music video for the song, "Metal Never Dies." You can check it out below.

"Metal Never Dies" is a teutonic Metal hymn from the reigning king of German heavy metal with those infectious and memorable melodic guitar riffs and with a brilliant chorus that metal fans will sing for years.

U.D.O. will release new album "Game Over" on 22nd October via AFM Records.

"Game Over" tracklisting:

1. Fear Detector

2. Holy Invaders

3. Prophecy

4. Empty Eyes

5. I See Red

6. Metal Never Dies

7. Kids And Guns

8. Like A Beast

9. Don't Wanna Say Goodbye

10. Unbroken

11. Marching Tank

12. Thunder Road

13. Midnight Stranger

14. Speed Seeker

15. Time Control

16. Metal Damnation