U.D.O. Shares New Music Video "Metal Never Dies"
German heavy metal legend Udo Dirkschneider and his eponymous band, U.D.O., has today released a brand new music video for the song, "Metal Never Dies." You can check it out below.
"Metal Never Dies" is a teutonic Metal hymn from the reigning king of German heavy metal with those infectious and memorable melodic guitar riffs and with a brilliant chorus that metal fans will sing for years.
U.D.O. will release new album "Game Over" on 22nd October via AFM Records.
"Game Over" tracklisting:
1. Fear Detector
2. Holy Invaders
3. Prophecy
4. Empty Eyes
5. I See Red
6. Metal Never Dies
7. Kids And Guns
8. Like A Beast
9. Don't Wanna Say Goodbye
10. Unbroken
11. Marching Tank
12. Thunder Road
13. Midnight Stranger
14. Speed Seeker
15. Time Control
16. Metal Damnation
