Former Kiss/Cinderella Keyboardist Gary Corbett Passes Away After Battle With Lung Cancer

Band Photo: Kiss (?)

Composer Gary Corbett, best known to rock and metal fans for his work with Kiss and Cinderella, has sadly died after battling lung and brain cancer. He performed live with Cinderella from 1990 to 1995 and then again from 1998 to 2014. He was also the first live keyboardist for Kiss, performing with them for three years between 1987 and 1990 and appearing on the Crazy Nights and Hot In The Shade tours. This follows the tragic news from earlier today that Corbett's former Cinderella bandmate Jeff LaBar was also found dead yesterday at the age of 58.

A message from his wife Lenora Corbett/Cohen and sister Mindy Cohen reads as follows:

"It is with great sadness and the heaviest of hearts that the Cohen/Corbett Family needs to let everyone know that after a hard fought battle with cancer, Gary passed away last night on July 14, 2021.

"Those who knew Gary know that we and the wold of music have all lost a very talented, funny, kind and gentle soul. The pain cuts so deeply that our hearts are bleeding.

"A memorial event is being planned. The details will come at a later date.

"Today is Gary's birthday. Please keep Gary and our family in your thoughts and your heart.

"Gary Corbett will be truly and deeply missed, by all who know him."