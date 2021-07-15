We Came As Romans Releases "Darkbloom" Music Video

We Came As Romans — Joshua Moore [guitar], Dave Stephens [vocals], Lou Cotton [guitar], Andy Glass [bass], and David Puckett [drums] — have shared the video for their brand new single "Darkbloom." Watch and listen below.

With sharp synths and riffs that could chip that paint off the wall, "Darkbloom" represents the next chapter for WCAR. In Fall 2019, the band shared two new tracks: "From the First Note" and "Carry the Weight." These songs marked the first material the band released after singer Kyle Pavone's tragic passing in August 2018.

"The idea behind 'Darkbloom' is that even through the darkest, most difficult times of life, there is still the potential, or possibility, of personal growth," says Moore. "As long as we're not willing to completely concede to the negative emotion or thought that feels like it has taken over, then we can be strong enough to overcome and push through to a different future. This song is about having the mind to be able to acknowledge the reality of situations we're in, but having the strength to weather the adversity. It's about making the choice to keep putting the effort forth to move your life forward, in the face of the most difficult times you'll experience."