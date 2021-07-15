Tesla Announces "Let's Get Real" US Tour Dates
After an 18-month hiatus that the world has taken from live concerts due to the Covid-19 lockdown, America’s multi-platinum rock band, Tesla, is announcing their return to performing live concerts with the “Let's Get Real!” tour - kicking off August 5th in Grants Pass, Oregon. The tour will include shows with legendary artists Styx, Kid Rock, and Lynyrd Skynyrd, and will continue until November 2021 - hitting the continental US and Mexico.
Frank Hannon: "We are so excited and anxious to get back to performing ‘real’ live concerts again. There’s nothing like the energy of being in the same spontaneous moment with an audience of people. Tesla has always taken pride in being a high energy live band relying on performances without any backing tracks or pre-recorded help. We are planning some surprises for our fans on this upcoming tour by playing some deeper Tesla cuts as well as a fresh brand new song we just wrote. Of course we will play the hits as well, but introducing a fresh new track on this return is something we are very excited about!"
The tour dates are as follows:
August
5 - Grants Pass, OR - Josephine County Fairgrounds
6 - Grand Ronde, OR - Spirit Mountain Casino
9 - Sturgis, SD - Full Throttle Saloon
11 - Harris, MI - Island Resort & Casino
12 - Harris, MI - Island Resort & Casino
14 - Dubuque, IA - Q Casino & Hotel: Back Waters Stage
15 - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort - Mt Pleasant, MI (with Kid Rock)
18 - Des Moines, IA - Iowa State Fair (with Styx)
20 - Island Lake, IL - Bands in the Sand at 3D Sideouts
21 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
24 - Anderson, IN - Paramount Theatre
25 - Wabash, IN - Honeywell Center
27 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center (with Lynyrd Skynyrd)
September
16 - Roanoke, VA - Dr Pepper Park
17 - Ocean City, MD - O.C. Bike Fest
19 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
21 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
23 - Mansfield,MA - Xfinity Center (with Lynyrd Skynyrd)
27 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre (with Lynyrd Skynyrd)
October
1 - Irvine, CA - Fivepoint Amphitheatre (with Lynyrd Skynyrd)
16 - Pigeon Forge, TN - Monsters on the Mountain Festival
25 - 30 -Quintana Roo MX - The Sands 2021 at Dreams Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort
November
5 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson Boling Arena (with Lynyrd Skynyrd)
6 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum (with Lynyrd Skynyrd)
9 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
13 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum (with Lynyrd Skynyrd)
14 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy
19 - Bossier City, LA - Century Link Center (with Lynyrd Skynyrd)
20 - Tupelo, MS - BancorpSouth Arena (with Lynyrd Skynyrd)
