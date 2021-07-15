Rotten Sound Introduces New Bass Player Matti Raappana; New Album Nearly Ready To Be Recorded

Band Photo: Rotten Sound (?)

Finnish grindcore favourites Rotten Sound has announced that they have welcomes bassist Matti Raappana into the fold full time, a stint as a live bassist. A message from the band reads as follows:

"Some of you might have already noticed, that we have been playing with a new and now also permanent bass player at our shows and rehearsal videos.

"Please, welcome Matti Raappana into Rotten Sound!

"Matti, based in Tampere with Sami, has proven to be a solid live player and has learnt all of our new material we are finalising to our next album."