Headline News
Cinderella Guitarist Jeff LaBar Found Dead Aged 58
Jeff LaBar, best known as the guitarist for glam metal/rock band Cinderella and also of Naked Beggars, has died at the age of fifty eight. According to TMZ, his was discovered in his apartment by his first wife, after several days of friends and family being unable to reach him. A statement from his former bandmates reads as follows:
"Heavy hearts cannot begin to describe the feeling of losing our brother Jeff. The bond between us over decades of creating music and touring the world is something that we as a band uniquely shared. Those memories with Jeff will be forever alive in our hearts. It’s unimaginable that one of our band brothers has left us. We’re sending his wife Debinique, his son Sebastian, family, and friends our deepest condolences. Jeff’s memory and music will be with us forever. We all... band, family and management appreciate the overwhelming outpouring of love. Rest In Peace Jeff" - Tom, Eric & Fred
Jeff LaBar joined Cinderella in 1985, three years after the band's formation and stayed with them until their breakup in 2017. The band's first album, "Night Songs" was released a year later and they would go on to release three more albums, "Long Cold Winter," "Heartbreak Station" and "Still Climbing."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Lantlos Posts New Music Video Online
- Next Article:
Katatonia To Release Rarities Compilation
0 Comments on "Cinderella Guitarist Found Dead Aged 58"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.