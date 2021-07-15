Lantlos Posts New Music Video "Idontknow" Online

Lantlos present the video single "IDONTKNOW" taken from the "Glitchking" CD, which is included in the special edition of their forthcoming full-length "Wildhund" ("Wild Dog"). The German alternative metal project headed by multi-instrumentalist Markus Siegenhort has slated their album for release on July 30, 2021. The video can be viewed below.

Lantlos comments: "The song 'IDONTKNOW' from 'Glitchking' is obviously quite different from what you have heard from 'Windhund' so far", states Markus Siegenhort. "This provides me with an excellent opportunity to explain the concept behind this twin album. Many people have asked me about 'Glitchking' that has been introduced as a bonus disc coming with the special edition of 'Wildhund'. Well, I rather see these two works as complementing each other and as two parts of the whole piece. I have put as much effort into 'Glitchking' as into 'Wildhund', which can be seen as counterparts or rather different perspectives of the same vision. It is all about: The Zone – the heavenly otherworld. This ultimate fantasy of a weird dreamlike realm oozing bubblegum is overwhelming and suffocating the ego with sweetness and delight. Without a beginning or an end, everything is The Zone and The Zone is everything.

"'Wildhund' represents the acceleration, excitement, power, and pure joy of The Zone, a vivid sensation of inspiration, a special fragrance in the air, a childlike fascination, and unreal bliss. 'Glitchking' is holding a mirror to the danger that it is very easy to get lost within The Zone. The Zone makes you forget about everything else. It turns your every day life even more onto a feeling of grey. The Zone entangles and pulls into its divine bubble. Sweet, sweeter, unbearably sweet. The glory and the horror. Too detached to focus, feelings reach the point where they becomes just an overloaded, over-saturated, and energy draining heaven of glittery tar. 'Glitchking' is an experimental, noisy, wobbly, and down-tuned sonic trip. Stay ZONED. For ever etherealPRO."