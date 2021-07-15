Exclusive

WaxWorm Stream New Track Off Upcoming Release Exlclusively For Metalunderground

WaxWorm, a new industrial-tinged project featuring Arthur Brown (based in Sydney, Australia) and Duncan Evans (former member of A Forest of Stars), will release their debut album, Mea Kulpa, this summer via Trepanation Recordings.

Mea Kulpa is the product of several collaborative sessions between its creators (some in-person and some conducted remotely) which began in 2008. The project was shelved and revisited several times, and was finally completed in 2021.

The album is an expression of and a reaction to the fear, loneliness and dejection that can arise in all of us as we navigate the uncertainties and contradictions of human existence. Accordingly, the record is sometimes unsettling and disturbing, but it also brings catharsis and consolation.

Duncan commented: “I’m really excited that Mea Kulpa, the upcoming WaxWorm album, is going to be released this summer. The project, which is a collaboration between me and my friend Arthur Brown, grew out of just throwing sounds and ideas around and letting the music evolve naturally. We wanted to make something heavy without using guitars, and we also wanted to borrow some ideas from electronic music and industrial. We’re really proud of the way the music turned out. We call dark electro-chaos, and we hope you enjoy the record.”

Often abrasive and noisy, but also rich with melody, the music is mostly electronic and largely instrumental. Incorporating brooding ambient soundscapes, skittering beats, dissonant noise and distorted synth patterns, the record draws influence from styles including dark ambient, industrial, metal, and electronic dance music. Occasionally, recordings of household objects and real instruments are twisted and contorted to fit within the makeup of the otherworldly synth textures. Lyrics and vocals were only used where they seemed to be necessary, with layered vocals on a few tracks sung by Evans and Brown.

Mea Kulpa is an immersive electronic sound collage that juxtaposes bleakness and anguish with warmth and redemption.

The band had this to say about the track:

"The word “Raptus” can mean a variety of things including an outburst of violence or a state of intense ecstasy. The somewhat ambiguous lyrics suggest an in incident involving the former, but I think the musical arrangement hints at something more redemptive and consoling. One of only two songs on the record with a verse / chorus structure, “Raptus” is built from lopsided electronic beats, hypnotic synth textures, and a pulsating noise that was made by triggering an twisted electric guitar sound with a drum loop. Ultimately, we hope “Raptus” makes you feel something. Thanks to Metal Underground for the track premiere!"

Check it out below!





