Perpetual Etude To Release Debut Album "Now Is The Time" In October
Perpetual Etude joins Black Lodge Records, releasing their debut album "Now Is The Time" on October 15, 2021. Packed with blazing guitar and keyboard solos, fast and heavy riffing and very melodic vocals, this is definetely something you don't want to miss out on.
The Swedes comment: "Alert! Perpetual Etude hereby proudly presents having signed a record deal with Black Lodge Records. This collaboration is a big, awesome step for the band, who already have a full album ready to share with the world. As soon as the world comes back to normal, they state that they will get out on the road and celebrate with you!"
The first album will be released October 15, 2021. They are also happy to announce that two singles will be released before the album comes out. "Once We Were One" will be released in August, and "Show Me" in September.
Tracklisting:
1. I've Got The Power
2. Show Me
3. Straight Through The Heart
4. Once We Were One
5. Hell Fire Burn
6. Now Is The Time
7. Sail Away
8. Our Love
