Insurgent Releases New Music Video "Dogma"

One of the UK's most thrilling new metal prospects, Insurgent, have announced the release of their debut EP "Sentient," on 6th August. The band have also issued a new single "Dogma." You can check out the video below.

"Dogma" is a statement to those who delude themselves about the realities of the world to the detriment of those around them, with musicality that bites with ferocious force. Reflecting on "Dogma's" creation and inspiration, the band share their excitement for the singles release: "We're really excited to be sharing 'Dogma' with the world. It's a little fiercer than the last two tracks and shows another side to our sound that we've been keen to explore. The track delves into a more sadistic territory both lyrically and musically whilst staying true to our ambition to blend heavy instrumentation with powerful and emotive melodic themes throughout."

Commenting on the record as a whole, guitarist Joe Rowley states: "We always chase that perfect blend between heavy rhythms and memorable, powerfully delivered vocal melodies and we feel that Sentient is the perfect collection of songs with which to present our sound to the world. Lyrically, we like to challenge the status quo and tackle the various problems associated with modern society whilst encouraging people to reflect on their behaviour and how they could change it for the better. There is always a tricky balance to be struck between sounding new and exciting whilst still remaining identifiable, and without alienating your audience. We feel like this is the musical space in which we thrive and we will always promise to deliver music that exceeds the expectations of the rock and metal world."