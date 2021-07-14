Crystal Lake Posts New Music Video "Curse" Online

Japan's biggest metal export to come along in years, Crystal Lake, is paying their respects to music's fallen heroes with a pulverizing new single titled "Curse" today with SharpTone Records. The track is available now for streaming and the official video can be viewed below.

Commenting on the single, vocalist Ryo states:

"'Curse' is about the legacies that legends in the music industry who passed away. They fought for music. They still make us dream to this day. I'm always grateful to them so I wanted to pay homage."