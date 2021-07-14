Decapitated Announces 25th Anniversary European Tour Dates

Band Photo: Decapitated (?)

Having recently released their critically acclaimed early demos collection The First Damned, Decapitated are proud to announce that 2022 will mark their return to Europe-wide touring. The 33-date trek, launched in celebration of their 25th anniversary, will see the masterly death metallers hit stages across 11 different countries. Special guests on the run will be Black Tongue, Heart Of A Coward and Inferi.

Decapitated's Vogg commented,

"25 years in the band… Wow, I would have never ever guessed it would survive that long. But time flies and we are still here as strong as ever, with the new album almost there and an amazing line-up, ready to get out on the road again. This is just the beginning! We are ready to discover, learn and conquer more than before!!! So, let's celebrate together and let's have some fun friends!"

Tickets will go on sale this Friday 16th June at 10am BST here.

The tour dates are as follows:

25.01.22 Austria Vienna @ Viper Room

26.01.22 Austria Salzburg @ Rockhouse

27.01.22 Germany Munich @ Backstage

28.01.22 Italy Milan @ Slaughter Club

29.01.22 Switzerland Aarau @ KiFF

30.01.22 France Lyon @ CCO

31.01.22 France Istres @ L’Usine

01.02.22 Spain Barcelona @ Bódeva

02.02.22 Spain Madrid @ Caracol

03.02.22 Spain Bilbao @ Stage Live

04.02.22 France Nantes @ Le Ferrailleur

05.02.22 France Paris @ Le Trabendo

07.02.22 UK Southampton @ The Loft

08.02.22 UK Bristol @ Trinity

09.02.22 UK London @ Islington Assembly Hall

10.02.22 UK Manchester @ Club Academy

11.02.22 Ireland Limerick @ Dolan’s Warehouse

12.02.22 Ireland Dublin @ Button Factory

13.02.22 UK Glasgow @ The Classic Grand

14.02.22 UK Sheffield @ Corporation

15.02.22 UK Birmingham @ Mama Roux’s

16.02.22 UK Brighton @ Chalk

17.02.22 Belgium Antwerp @ Kavka

18.02.22 Germany Oberhausen @ Kulttempel

19.02.22 The Netherlands Eindhoven @ Dynamo

20.02.22 Germany Hannover @ Béi Chéz Heinz

21.02.22 Germany Wiesbaden @ Schlachthof

22.02.22 The Netherlands Haarlem @ Patronaat

23.02.22 Germany Hamburg @ Bahnhof Pauli

24.02.22 Germany Nuremberg @ Z-Bau

25.02.22 Germany Berlin @ Hole44

26.02.22 Poland Wroclaw @ Pralnia

27.02.22 Germany Dresden @ Puschkin