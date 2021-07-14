Decapitated Announces 25th Anniversary European Tour Dates
Having recently released their critically acclaimed early demos collection The First Damned, Decapitated are proud to announce that 2022 will mark their return to Europe-wide touring. The 33-date trek, launched in celebration of their 25th anniversary, will see the masterly death metallers hit stages across 11 different countries. Special guests on the run will be Black Tongue, Heart Of A Coward and Inferi.
Decapitated's Vogg commented,
"25 years in the band… Wow, I would have never ever guessed it would survive that long. But time flies and we are still here as strong as ever, with the new album almost there and an amazing line-up, ready to get out on the road again. This is just the beginning! We are ready to discover, learn and conquer more than before!!! So, let's celebrate together and let's have some fun friends!"
Tickets will go on sale this Friday 16th June at 10am BST here.
The tour dates are as follows:
25.01.22 Austria Vienna @ Viper Room
26.01.22 Austria Salzburg @ Rockhouse
27.01.22 Germany Munich @ Backstage
28.01.22 Italy Milan @ Slaughter Club
29.01.22 Switzerland Aarau @ KiFF
30.01.22 France Lyon @ CCO
31.01.22 France Istres @ L’Usine
01.02.22 Spain Barcelona @ Bódeva
02.02.22 Spain Madrid @ Caracol
03.02.22 Spain Bilbao @ Stage Live
04.02.22 France Nantes @ Le Ferrailleur
05.02.22 France Paris @ Le Trabendo
07.02.22 UK Southampton @ The Loft
08.02.22 UK Bristol @ Trinity
09.02.22 UK London @ Islington Assembly Hall
10.02.22 UK Manchester @ Club Academy
11.02.22 Ireland Limerick @ Dolan’s Warehouse
12.02.22 Ireland Dublin @ Button Factory
13.02.22 UK Glasgow @ The Classic Grand
14.02.22 UK Sheffield @ Corporation
15.02.22 UK Birmingham @ Mama Roux’s
16.02.22 UK Brighton @ Chalk
17.02.22 Belgium Antwerp @ Kavka
18.02.22 Germany Oberhausen @ Kulttempel
19.02.22 The Netherlands Eindhoven @ Dynamo
20.02.22 Germany Hannover @ Béi Chéz Heinz
21.02.22 Germany Wiesbaden @ Schlachthof
22.02.22 The Netherlands Haarlem @ Patronaat
23.02.22 Germany Hamburg @ Bahnhof Pauli
24.02.22 Germany Nuremberg @ Z-Bau
25.02.22 Germany Berlin @ Hole44
26.02.22 Poland Wroclaw @ Pralnia
27.02.22 Germany Dresden @ Puschkin
