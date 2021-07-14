Headline News
Lotus Eater Disands Following Allegations Of Abuse Against Frontman Paul Collins
Only nine days before the scheduled release of their debut album, "Where The Body Goes," Scottish metalcore outfit Lotus Eater has announced that they are to disband. This comes after three women came forward of allegations of sexual and physical abuse against frontman Paul Collins, including rape on a social media account named Surviving Paul Collins. The vocalist has denied all accusations and claims that he intends to take legal action to clear his name and that his partner will soon be making a statement in his defence.
Following their breakup, Lotus Eater has been replaced by death metal band Foetal Juice on Bloodstock bill. It is not yet known whether or not "Where The Body Goes" will be released.
What's Next?
