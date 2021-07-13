Fractal Universe Announces Livestream Event

After releasing their latest album, "The Impassable Horizon," last month via Metal Blade Records, Fractal Universe is now ready to announce an upcoming livestream event in support of this new release: "The Impassable Horizon - Alive". Set to take place on Sunday, July 25th at 11AM PST//2PM EST//8PM CEST/ 7PM UK, this show will be the one and only time that the band performs "The Impassable Horizon" in its entirety. Tickets can be reserved now at: https://fractaluniverse.veeps.com/ *Fans who can't watch the initial stream will be able to re-watch it through Veeps until August 8th; additionally, an exclusive shirt design will be available for purchase during the show at Veeps.

Fractal Universe comments: "With the release of 'The Impassable Horizon', we received messages from fans all around the world asking us when we'll be able to perform in their countries. While we don't have an answer for that, with 'The Impassable Horizon - Alive' we want to give all of you the opportunity to experience a Fractal Universe show from home!

We've prepared a unique setlist: this is our one and only time performing the new record in its entirety, alongside some of your favorites from our previous albums, all of that with our brand new stage production! So make sure not to miss it!"

Fractal Universe frontman Vince Wilquin recently spoke to Metal Underground about "The Impassable Horizon" and all that goes with it. You can check out the interview below.