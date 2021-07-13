Illudium Signs With Prophecy Productions; New Album Expected Late 2021

Illudium have signed a multi-album deal with Prophecy Productions. The Californian dream-gazers are the brainchild of guitarist and vocalist Shantel Amundson. Illudium will release their sophomore full-length via the label later this year.

Illudium comment: "I feel honored to contribute to the spirit of Prophecy Productions, a label that truly celebrates all that I am passionate about in music", writes mastermind Shantel. "Dreaming with eyes open, I look forward to expanding my creative vision through this collaboration, and in a new chapter for the label and its artists."

Martin Koller adds: "It does not happen very often that my phone keeps buzzing as people keep sending me messages from the same show, telling me that I should immediately sign the band currently on stage", relates the founder of Prophecy Productions. "Naturally, my interest was piqued. Checking out Illudium, I quickly drew the same conclusion and I am therefore stoked to welcome Shantel and her band to our label family."