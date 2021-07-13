Winterfylleth Announces UK Tour Dates With Mork

British Black Metal pioneers Winterfylleth have announced that their 'The Cathedral of Reckoning' tour with special guests Mork will hit venues across the UK in October. The tour follows the release of Winterfylleth's 2020 critically lauded album The Reckoning Dawn and the recent re-release of their tenth anniversary Mercian Sphere vinyl via Candlelight Records.

The tour kicks off on 18th October in Winterfylleth's hometown of Manchester and takes in cities across the UK before finishing in London.

Winterfylleth vocalist Chris Naughton informs: “After two thwarted attempts to get a new album tour off the ground, we are pleased to announce that we have reorganised a fresh run of shows with our friends in Mork. 18 months after the release of The Reckoning Dawn we will finally be able to bring our newest songs to an audience for the first time. With Mork having released their fantastic new album Katedralen in the meantime as well, we are coming back stronger than ever, with a wealth of new material for our fans. We look forward to seeing you all in October. Until then!"

Thomas Eriksen of Mork comments: “Mork has visited the UK on a couple of occasions, all of the shows were such a brilliant experience for us. To be able to go back and do a longer run is such a privilege and to be able to do it together with the lads in Winterfylleth is the icing on top of the cake! See all of you during the reckoning! “

Tickets go on sale on Friday, 16th July at 10am BST.

The tour dates are as follows:

October 18 - Rebellion, Manchester

October 19 - Stereo, Glasgow

October 20 - Castle & Falcon, Birmingham

October 21 - Club Ifor Bach, Cardiff

October 22 - The Anvil, Bournemouth

October 23 - Boston Music Room, London