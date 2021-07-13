Report

Live Music Report: 2021 Metal Magic Festival (Part Two)

The promised “much more thorough review” may never happen, given my time demands and my already fuzzy memory of all of the events that happened at this year’s Metal Magic Festival.

However, I will promise one more post with a dozen photos or so when I have the time to find those photos.

For now, the words of Ronnie Ripper of Turbocharged will sum up my thoughts on the subject.

”Another MMF completed! And there is nothing just "another one" about it, it's been two years and it's in the middle of a worldwide madness that has halted life as we know it, still the grand masters of everything worth living for has succeeded to not only put our little shitty band back on a stage, they have also pulled off the event of the year with no gunpowder spared! Salutes go out to everyone who made Metal Magic Festival the most precious happening on earth yet another year! Life would be shit without you folks, stand tall and keep the spirit alive! Massive thanks from the bottom of my heart!”

The set from Turbocharged was far from shitty. They furiously cranked out a shit ton of covers that had the audience moving, shaking, and smiling—just like Ronnie was as he roamed the grounds of the festival site during all three days.