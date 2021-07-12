Vulvodynia Shares New Music Video "Banquet Of Enigmatic Horrors"

South African death metal six-piece Vulvodynia have released new single / video "Banquet of Enigmatic Horrors Pt. 1" ahead of their new album "Praenuntius Infiniti," which is out 17th September via Unique Leader Records. The video can be seen below.

The band commented: "'Banquet of Enigmatic Horrors Part I: Terror' is the first of a two-part series of tracks off our upcoming album Praenuntius Infiniti. After the earth travelled through centuries of darkness in 'The Shadowy Descent of Gaia' it entered the 'Eternal Wasteland of Galaxies' where Praenuntius begins his feast in the 'Banquet of Enigmatic Horrors'. These two tracks tell the story of the chaos that takes place within the belly of our protagonist Praenuntius as he harvests negative energy from all the planets he's devoured.

"Sonically we focused a lot on grooves and aggression while still maintaining the more technical sound that we have been going for on this album. The use of theremin, orchestral elements and other obscure sounds paint a homage to our love for classic Sci-Fi horror. A new theatrical sound introduced into the Vulvodynia arsenal by incorporating the orchestral prowess of Malcolm Pugh of Inferi [The Artisan Era].

"The new music video throws us headfirst into this universe as we try to survive the Alien Zombie Infestation of Praenuntius Spawn after smoking some fat blunts in our tour van."