Groza Releases New Music Video "Elegance Of Irony"

Germany's critically acclaimed black metal band GROZA will release their 2nd full-length album, "The Redemptive End," on August 6th via AOP Records. In anticipation, the enigmatic foursome has released a blistering new single and video, "Elegance of Irony," which is available now for viewing and streaming. You can check it out below.

Commenting on the new single, vocalist/guitarist P.G. states:

"'The Elegance Of Irony,' a sight to behold. Hopefully, it enlightens other worlds."