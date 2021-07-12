Crypta Drummer Discusses Artwork And Band Name In New Video

In a new video posted online today, Crypta drummer Luana Dametto, also formerly of Nervosa, discusses the band's name and the story behind the artwork of their debut album, "Echoes Of The Soul," which was released last month through Napalm Records. You can check it out below.

Crypta vocalist/bassist Fernanda Lira also spoke with Metal Underground recently, giving an in depth interview discussing the album, the band's formation, her own exit from Nerovsa and much more. This can also be seen below.