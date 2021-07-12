Volbeat Posts New Music Video "Wait A Minute My Girl" Online

Today, multi-platinum Danish band, Volbeat, share their new music video for "Wait A Minute My Girl." The music video was directed by Sean Donnelly, founder of Awesome+modest, with collages by Mengqing Yuan, and animation by Steve Yeung. Awesome+modest is an animation studio based in Los Angeles, California that specializes in mixed media techniques. They most recently created all of the animation in the HBO documentary miniseries The Lady and the Dale, Marvel's Behind the Mask and Showtime's The One and Only Dick Gregory.

The band said of the video: "After seeing the work they did on The Lady And The Dale we knew that Sean and the team at Awesome+modest could do something trippy and creative for 'Wait A Minute My Girl'. This video exceeded even our wildest expectations. It’s weird, fun and crazy – we absolutely love it."