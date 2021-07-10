Interview
Ophidian I Guitarist Reveals All About New Album "Desolate," Icelandic Metal, Artwork And Much More
It's a strange but definite thing in recent years that more and more metal bands seem to be emerging from the small nation of Iceland. With a population of just under four hundred thousand people, around half of whom live in the capital city of Reykjavik, it's surprising to see more and more bands such as Cult Of Lilith or Volcanova begin to gain fans across the globe. However, given its sparse landscapes, freezing temperature and Viking history, perhaps Iceland really is the perfect breeding ground for metal, given that it can feel so... desolate.
One band who feels that that word perfectly sums up their homeland would be Ophidian I, the Reykjavik quintet who in less than a week will release their second album, "Desolate," nine years after their debut. To find out more about this latest slab of technical death metal beef, Metal Underground caught up with guitarist Símon Þórólfsson, who revealed all about the album, including the meaning behind the title, the stellar artwork from Eliran Kantor and why it took so long to release a new album, among many other subjects. You can watch the interview in full below.
