The Archaic Epidemic Premiere New Single & Music Video "Erebus"

Fairfax, Virginia-based death metal/deathcore trio The Archaic Epidemic premiere a new single and music video “Erebus”, taken from their upcoming new album "Disillusion ", which will be out in stores August 20, 2021.

Credits:

Recorded and Produced by Dunamis Dynamics

Filmed by Archaic Vision Media

Drums by Austin Archey