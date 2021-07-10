Heartsick Premiere New Song "Animal Instinct" From Upcoming New Album "Cinco"

Heartsick premiere a new official music video for the track “Animal Instinct” off their new EP, “Cinco“. That effort is presently scheduled for a July 16th release by Godsize Records.

Says singer Alfonso Civile:

“‘Animal Instinct‘ is a song about human beings and our inability to separate our selves from other animals. We seem to always use the example of dogs to somehow insinuate that we are better than animals. But the way I see it dogs and animals in general are often times more civilized than human beings. We rape, murder, steal, commit atrocities for mostly selfish and awful reasons.

Animals are programmed through instinct they take only when they need. They don’t make the conscious decision to hurt or kill others our of hate or jealousy only when needing to hunt or otherwise protect their own domain. It feels as society as moved forward our killer instincts have grown more ravenous….humans to me could learn a thing or two from animals like dogs.”

“Animal Instinct” track list:

01 – “Animal Instinct”

02 – “Thrill Of The Hunt”

03 – “9k Diamond”

04 – “Where The Trees Touch The Sun”

05 – “Indigo”

06 – “Connection” (Elastica cover)