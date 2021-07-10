Spirit Adrift Premiere New Title Track Of Upcoming New EP “Forge Your Future“
An August 27th release date has been slated for Spirit Adrift‘s new EP “Forge Your Future“. The title track from the effort has premiered streaming for you below.
Says guitarist/singerNate Garrett:
“On March 1, 2020, I relocated to the woods outside of Austin, Texas. Two weeks later, everything was locked down. I turned to the thing that has helped me navigate difficult situations for most of my life: writing music. I wrote and demoed a ton of songs over the course of the pandemic.
The songs on this E.P. are the best of the bunch. Marcus, Preston, and I recorded these in March of 2021 at Homewrecker Recording Studio with Ryan Bram at the helm. Zeuss handled mixing and mastering, after lengthy discussions about Martin Birch, Tom Allom, Crowbar, and how important it is to carry forth the essence and spirit of heavy metal.
Special thanks to our friend Cody Davis for the brilliant title. These songs, and this band, represent persevering through difficult times, staying true to your innermost self, and celebrating the life-affirming power of metal. We can’t wait to see you all live and in the flesh, in the meantime we hope you enjoy the tunes.”
“Forge Your Future” will run as follows:
01 – “Forge Your Future”
02 – “Wake Up”
03 – “Invisible Enemy”
