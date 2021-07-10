Structures Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP “None Of The Above” - Brendan Murphy (Counterparts) & Michael Barr (Volumes) Guest
Structures premiere their new reunion EP “None Of The Above” streaming via YouTube and Spotify below. Guest appearances from Brendan Murphy (Counterparts) and Michael Barr (Volumes) appear on this new outing too.
Track-listing:
01 – “Planet Of Garbage”
02 – “6” (feat. Brendan Murphy of Counterparts)
03 – “Gone / Dead”
04 – “Cvilian” (feat. Michael Barr of Volumes)
05 – “Psycho Hours”
06 – “Fortune Fades”
