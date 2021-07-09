Capra Announces Fall U.S. Tour Dates

This past April, Capra released their full-length debut, "In Transmission," via Blacklight Media / Metal Blade Records. Today, the band has announced their first tour dates in support of this record - set to kick off in October! Capra will headline this USA trek with locals joining the bill at each show.

Tyler Harper (guitar) comments: "We're all so excited to finally see the light at the end of this long tunnel and announce our first North American tour. It's been a long time coming, but we can't wait to meet you all! See you in the pit."

Tyler Harper spoke to Metal Underground recently about the band's debut album and much more, which can be seen below.

The tour dates are as follows:

October 14 - Lafayette, LA - Freetown Boom Boom Room

October 15 - New Orleans, LA - Santos

October 16 - Atlanta, GA - Boggs Social

October 17 - Jacksonville, FL - Archetype

October 20 - Richmond, VA - The Camel

October 21 - Baltimore, MD - Mother's Fed Hill

October 22 - Philadelphia, PA - Ortlieb's

October 23 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East Upstairs

October 25 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

October 27 - Canton, OH - Buzzbin Shop

October 28 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle Brewing Co.

October 29 - Chicago, IL - Reggies / Music Joint

October 30 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

October 31 - Little Rock, AR - White Water Tavern

November 2 - Houston, TX - White Oak Upstairs

November 3 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

November 4 - Austin, TX - The Lost Well

November 5 - Fort Worth, TX - Ridglea Theater