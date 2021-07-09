Capra Announces Fall U.S. Tour Dates
This past April, Capra released their full-length debut, "In Transmission," via Blacklight Media / Metal Blade Records. Today, the band has announced their first tour dates in support of this record - set to kick off in October! Capra will headline this USA trek with locals joining the bill at each show.
Tyler Harper (guitar) comments: "We're all so excited to finally see the light at the end of this long tunnel and announce our first North American tour. It's been a long time coming, but we can't wait to meet you all! See you in the pit."
Tyler Harper spoke to Metal Underground recently about the band's debut album and much more, which can be seen below.
The tour dates are as follows:
October 14 - Lafayette, LA - Freetown Boom Boom Room
October 15 - New Orleans, LA - Santos
October 16 - Atlanta, GA - Boggs Social
October 17 - Jacksonville, FL - Archetype
October 20 - Richmond, VA - The Camel
October 21 - Baltimore, MD - Mother's Fed Hill
October 22 - Philadelphia, PA - Ortlieb's
October 23 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East Upstairs
October 25 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus
October 27 - Canton, OH - Buzzbin Shop
October 28 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle Brewing Co.
October 29 - Chicago, IL - Reggies / Music Joint
October 30 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room
October 31 - Little Rock, AR - White Water Tavern
November 2 - Houston, TX - White Oak Upstairs
November 3 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
November 4 - Austin, TX - The Lost Well
November 5 - Fort Worth, TX - Ridglea Theater
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Capra Announces U.S. Tour Dates"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.