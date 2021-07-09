Sentinels Releases New Single "Tyrant"

Recently signed to Sharptone Records, New Jersey's burgeoning, progressive metal/hardcore band Sentinels has stoked the flames of anticipation today for their forthcoming debut album by releasing a crushing new single called "Tyrant." The band's relentless onslaught continues, following their initial single "Inertia," which will also be featured on the band's first full-length record due out later this year. You can stream the song here.

Drummer Dave Rucki, discusses the track:

"Lyrically, Tyrant is about living under a person of power who uses their position and authority to oppress and dictate, rather than be the leader the people need. It’s personally one of my favorite tracks we’ve ever written as a band. I think this track perfectly captures the type of aggression and intensity we strive for when we play live. Once we heard it mixed and complete with Josh’s vocals, we were all losing our minds. We hope it hits you the same way it hit us, and we look forward to the day we can perform it live for you."