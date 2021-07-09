Naraka Shares New Music Video "Mother Of Shadows" Featuring Lindsay Schoolcraft

New French extreme metal powerhouse Naraka have unveiled their new single / video 'Mother of Shadows', which features guest vocals and harp from former Cradle of Filth vocalist Lindsay Schoolcraft. This is the band's second single taken from their debut album "In Tenebris," out 8th October via Blood Blast. You can check out the video below.

The band commented on the single: "'Mother of Shadows' is our second single and first music video. Lindsay Schoolcraft (Antiqva, Cradle of Filth) appears as guest in the music video and performed the clean vocals and harp. We are really proud of this collaboration with Lindsay, the song had the atmospheres like some symphonic black metal bands with a powerful production with the mixing of Logan Mader."

Featuring well seasoned players from the French scene, including ex-Dagoba drummer Franky Costanza, Nakara mix modern, death, thrash and black metal with symphonic flourishes. Mixed by Logan Mader (ex-Machine Head), debut album In Tenebris features vocalist Veronica Bordachinni on the track 'Of Blood and Tears' and Lindsay Schoolcraft (Cradle of Filth, Antiqva) on 'Mother of Shadows'. Artwork was created by Seth Siro Anton from Septicflesh.

Tracklisting:

1. In Tenebris,

2. Cursed,

3. The Black

4. Of Blood And Tears

5. Dream And Wait

6. Antra Daemonium

7. Darkbringer

8. Mother Of Shadows

9. Sleeping In Silence

10. The Great Darkness

11. Compendium Maleficarum