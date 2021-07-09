Report

Live Concert Report: 2021 Metal Magic Festival

Yesterday, and for the next two days, perhaps the largest metal festival in the world for the past 16 months is taking place in Fredericia, Denmark. The 2021 Metal Magic Festival features two stages, 28 bands, and hundreds in attendance. All attendees must show proof of being fully vaccinated or a negative Covid test.

The venue is a new one this year, with a much larger indoor stage than either of the two prior locations. The lighting and sound indoors is really spectacular, but the audience members must be seated.

This quick overview will be expanded into a much more thorough review, with dozens of photos, when I have some downtime. For now, I must sleep and then get on to day two of the festival.