Cognizance Premiere New Single & Animated Music Video "Syntheticus II" From Upcoming New Album "Upheaval"
UK, technical death metal outfit Cognizance premiere a new single and animated music video “Syntheticus II”, taken from their upcoming new album "Upheaval", which will be out in stores September 24 via Prosthetic Records. The clip was created by Shayne of Budget Blood Productions.
The record was mixed and mastered by Fredrik Nordstrom (At The Gates, Architects, Dimmu Borgir).
