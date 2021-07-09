Fawn Limbs Premiere New Song "Noose Gestures" From Upcoming New Album "Darwin Falls"

Fawn Limbs premiere a new song entitled “Noose Gestures”, taken from their upcoming new album "Darwin Falls". The recird is out August 13 via Fawn Limbs, Roman Numeral Records, and Wolves and Vibrancy Records.

Comments vocalist/guitarist Eeli Helin (Lung Knots, Fargue):

“‘Noose Gestures’ represents the few shorter and (a hair) more straightforward tracks from Darwin Falls. It felt like the logical pick to be presented to the world prior to the album’s release, mainly to showcase vastly different tonalities and atmospheres found on the album, countering the previously released track ‘Twitching, Lapsing’ in some sense. We pushed ourselves and our current limits on the album more than ever before in terms of songwriting.”

“This track in particular is a good example of that, showered in slow grooves, saloon ambiences and viola-laden black metal pummeling. Michael Frei added his Wurlitzer and something he described as ‘The Doors’ sound. Overwhelming cacophony and floaty, almost feel-good, vibes on one song? Yes please.”