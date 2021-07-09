Summoner’s Circle Premiere New Song & Music Video "Chaos Vector"

Tennessee-based black metal sextet Summoner’s Circle premiere a new song and music video “Chaos Vector”, taken from their upcoming new album of the same name. The record will arrive in stores August 27th via Blood Blast Distribution (Nuclear Blast).





“The last year has been difficult on us all. Many of us lost friends and loved ones, and none of us in the band thought it would last this long or end up this bad. We figured early in 2020, before the pandemic hit, that we would finish the album, get it released, and immediately get back to touring. That didn’t happen.

“Now there is hope for the future, and this amazing album we sat on for over a year is finally being released. We couldn’t be happier with how it turned out – a concept album that was first conceived over two years ago is now here. Our love of story-telling and cosmic horror has given us inspiration for a story that [vocalist] Blind has wanted to tell since our formation in 2015.”We wanted this album to elicit an entire range of emotional reactions in a post-Covid-19 world.

“While this album, in a literal sense, has nothing to do with the pandemic, we are certain that the content will appeal to metal fans and give them what they may need going forward as the post-pandemic clouds part. \This album is the culmination of ever-growing musicianship, new blood, old blood, staying true to our tastes, and growing with new experiences and goals. As we continue this journey with all of you, we can’t wait to share this creative endeavor with fans, both new and old. We have scratched every creative itch with this album, and we hope you find as much enjoyment out of it as we have in creating it.”