Devoid of Thought Premiere New Song "Sidereal Necrosis" From Upcoming New Album "Outer World Graves"

Italian death metal band Devoid of Thought premiere a new song entitled “Sidereal Necrosis”, taken from their upcoming new album "Outer World Graves". Everlasting Spew will release it on August 27th on CD (and eventually on vinyl), and Caligari (tape).

Check out now "Sidereal Necrosis" below.

Devoid of Thought is:

Andrea Collaro (Guitars and Vocals),

Lorenzo Gagliardi (Guitars)

Marek Sollami (Bass)

Davide Botturi (Drums).