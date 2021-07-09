A Pale Horse Named Death (Ex-Type O Negative) Premiere New Single “Shards Of Glass”
A Pale Horse Named Death (ex-Type O Negative) premiere a new track from their upcoming record, “Infernum In Terra“, out on September 24th through Long Branch Records/SPV. The single is called “Shards Of Glass” and is streaming for you below:
