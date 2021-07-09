Afterlife Premiere Single & Music Video “Envy”

Afterlife‘s new song and official music video “Envy” has premiered online via YouTube. The band will release their new full-length “Part Of Me” on August 13th via Hopeless Records.

Says singer Tyler Levenson:

“Our goal with ‘Envy‘ from the start was to create a song that would keep you on the edge of your seat, a heavy track but heavy in a way that the band has never done before, heavy in a way that was exciting and fresh which I firmly believe we did. This song is very much a cautionary tale or warning about how the “grass isn’t always greener on the other side” and how being envious of someone or something is often a dangerous feeling. Wanting something that someone else has or seeing another person’s life and wishing it was you or that your life would be better if things were different which ultimately leaves you feeling unsatisfied once you obtain what you thought you wanted.”