Trivium Debut New Single & Cinematic Music Video “In The Court Of The Dragon”
Trivium‘s new track and cinematic music video “In The Court Of The Dragon” has premiered on YouTube streaming for you below. The single and clip feature a guest intro created by Ihsahn (Emperor).
Explains bassist Paolo Gregoletto:
“We started putting together the riffs for what would become ‘In the Court Of The Dragon‘ last year with no touring on the horizon. We decided to use the uncertainty to our advantage and to create without any of the limitations and commitments that would normally be eating away at our time in the jam room.”
“The title of the song came from a short story by Robert W. Chambers. The story is filled with dread and uncertainty, and that felt fitting for the times we’ve all been living in for the last year. Rather than a direct re-telling, we decided to go a different route and build our own narrative around the music that we were creating.”
“Similar to some of our past songs and albums, this song began with lyrics rooted in mythology. But unlike the past, we decided to create our own myth to fit the music. Being free to create the story and write the music without a deadline, due to a once-in-a-lifetime event, really led to one of the most rewarding writing and recording experiences we have ever had. We hope it lives up to your expectations.”
Adds songer/guitarist Matt Heafy:
“While the music of ‘In the Court Of The Dragon‘ was taking shape, we knew we needed epic artwork of the type that you might see on the wall of an important museum from a long-dead renaissance master.”
Trivium will be back out on the road with Megadeth, Lamb Of God and In Flames next month as part of ‘The Metal Tour Of The Year‘. You can catch them live on the below dates:
08/20 Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
08/21 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
08/22 Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
08/24 El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center
08/25 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
08/26 Wichita, KS – The Cotillion (Trivium only) (feat. Revisionist & Parallax)
08/27 Denver, CO – Ball Arena
08/29 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
08/31 Reno, NV – Reno Events Center
09/01 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
09/02 Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
09/04 Portland, OR – Moda Center
09/05 Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
09/06 Garden City, ID – Revolution Center (Trivium only)
09/09 Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago
09/11 Danville, VA – Blue Ridge Festival
09/12 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
09/13 Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion
09/15 Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
09/16 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
09/18 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
09/19 Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
09/20 Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion
09/22 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
09/24 Mount Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre
09/26 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis
09/28 Minneapolis, MN – Armory
09/30 Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
10/01 Laval, QC – Place Bell
10/02 Quebec City, QC – Centre Videotron
