Twelve Foot Ninja Premiere New Track “Start The Fire”
Band Photo: Twelve Foot Ninja (?)
Twelve Foot Ninja‘s new advance track “Start The Fire” has premiered online streaming via Spotify below. The single is the second to arrive from the group’s upcoming new record, which will be released later this year.
Tells guitarist Stevic Mackay:
“‘Start The Fire‘ drew lyrical inspiration from Todd Phillips and Scott Silver’s portrayal of the Joker. When you start treating people according to broad prejudice, they may see little reason not to become what they’re supposedly guilty of already being. It can be a self-fulfilling prophecy.”
